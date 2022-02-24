Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $82.00

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.12), with a volume of 49732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.17) target price on shares of Shearwater Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £19.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.37.

In other Shearwater Group news, insider David Williams purchased 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £175,750 ($239,018.09). Also, insider Phil Higgins purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,905 ($6,670.75).

About Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

