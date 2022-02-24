SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from SG Fleet Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.35.

SG Fleet Group Company Profile

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, maintenance plans, registration renewal, fuel cards and reporting, breakdown and accident assistance, comprehensive insurance, vehicle acquisition and disposal, and other products and services.

