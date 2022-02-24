Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

