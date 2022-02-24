Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

About Severn Trent (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

