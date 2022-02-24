Serco Group (LON:SRP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $121.10

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.10 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 121.90 ($1.66), with a volume of 3571441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.71).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.20) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177 ($2.41).

The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

