Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ASAI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 103,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

