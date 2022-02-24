Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.