Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,067,000 after buying an additional 26,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

