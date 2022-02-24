SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 329,696 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

