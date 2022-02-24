SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 34.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after buying an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,831,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 312.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 108.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

