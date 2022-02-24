SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $97.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

