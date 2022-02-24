SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,275,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,348 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 944,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

