SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 340,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,918,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE:SNV opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

