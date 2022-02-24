SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,848,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

