ScPrime Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $35.97 million and $76,596.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,002,224 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

