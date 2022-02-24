Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.11.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after purchasing an additional 714,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Scientific Games by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Scientific Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

