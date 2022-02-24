Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.11.
NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20.
About Scientific Games (Get Rating)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
