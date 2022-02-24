Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 233.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,406 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

