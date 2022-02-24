Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.28

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 91048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

