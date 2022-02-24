Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 26,276 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,276 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Five Below worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Five Below by 11.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 302.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $8,053,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $154.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.20. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

