Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $10.54 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $377.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

