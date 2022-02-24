Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 325,000 Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Criteo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Criteo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,633,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,565,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after buying an additional 42,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,852,000 after buying an additional 390,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,783,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,026,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of CRTO opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

