Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 67,532 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 562.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,532 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $121.44 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.66.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

