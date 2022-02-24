Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 114,630 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 600.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,630 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of I-Mab worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 128,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.
IMAB opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $85.40.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
