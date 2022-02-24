ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $773.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. ScanSource has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 17.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

