ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $773.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. ScanSource has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 68.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ScanSource by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ScanSource by 4.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

