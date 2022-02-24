Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $38.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

