Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50. 159,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,896,532 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.82.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 47.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 321,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

