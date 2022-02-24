Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.
Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.
About Sandstorm Gold (Get Rating)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.