Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

