Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($32.39) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.26 ($38.93).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG opened at €35.06 ($39.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of €32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €22.39 ($25.44) and a 52 week high of €37.12 ($42.18).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.