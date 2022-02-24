SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $628.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SALRF shares. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SALRF traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

