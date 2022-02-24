SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.