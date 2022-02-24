Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Acquires £12,978.50 in Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Delphine Mousseau acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($17.48) per share, with a total value of £12,978.50 ($17,650.62).
Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 1,218 ($16.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,311.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. Safestore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 728.58 ($9.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,460 ($19.86).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 17.60 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
