Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.40. 5,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 204,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 122,294 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth $6,008,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.