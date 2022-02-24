Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:RUS traded down C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$30.84. The company had a trading volume of 170,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,814. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$24.09 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

