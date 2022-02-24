Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,495,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 197,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.