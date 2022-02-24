Royal Bank of Canada Trims CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Target Price to C$29.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in CI Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CI Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.