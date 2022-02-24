Royal Bank of Canada Sells 26,120 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,120 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 79,766 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Univest Financial stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $856.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Univest Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.