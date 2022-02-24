Royal Bank of Canada Sells 102,157 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,157 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $15,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 279,889 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 214,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

