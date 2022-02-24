Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 150 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.72) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.53) price objective on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.85) price objective on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.48).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 79.78 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 183.22. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 77.50 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

