Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,004 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,343,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565,141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,744.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 440,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,410 shares during the period.
ISTB stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.
