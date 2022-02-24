Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.12) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.14) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.29).

LON PETS opened at GBX 357.60 ($4.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 353 ($4.80) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($7.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.04.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

