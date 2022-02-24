Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,906 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

