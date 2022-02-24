Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $250.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 111.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.39. Roku has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

