Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 817,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,400. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,825,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 688.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 83,742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

