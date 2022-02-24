Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1,534.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,713 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,819 shares of company stock valued at $17,155,940.

Roblox stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.32.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

