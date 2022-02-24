Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $137,422.84 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00.

RBLX traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,078,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,352,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.32. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

