Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 34.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

