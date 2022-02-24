Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Lowered to $14.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 132.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Riskified has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

