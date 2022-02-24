RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RIOCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.
Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $20.12.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
