RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.