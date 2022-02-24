Rio Tinto Group Plans Dividend of GBX 352.32 (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.79) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,483 ($74.57) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The company has a market capitalization of £88.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,301.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,076.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($84.59) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.84) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total value of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

