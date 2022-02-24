Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,100 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

RIO stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 410,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

